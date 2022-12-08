Here's Why Kite Realty Group (KRG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

While many investors like to look for momentum in stocks, this can be very tough to define. There is a lot of debate surrounding which metrics are the best to focus on and which are poor quality indicators of future performance. The Zacks Momentum Style Score, part of the Zacks Style Scores, helps address this issue for us.

Below, we take a look at Kite Realty Group (KRG), a company that currently holds a Momentum Style Score of A. We also talk about price change and earnings estimate revisions, two of the main aspects of the Momentum Style Score.

It's also important to note that Style Scores work as a complement to the Zacks Rank, our stock rating system that has an impressive track record of outperformance. Kite Realty Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B outperform the market over the following one-month period.

Set to Beat the Market?

In order to see if KRG is a promising momentum pick, let's examine some Momentum Style elements to see if this real estate investment trust holds up.

Looking at a stock's short-term price activity is a great way to gauge if it has momentum, since this can reflect both the current interest in a stock and if buyers or sellers have the upper hand at the moment. It is also useful to compare a security to its industry, as this can help investors pinpoint the top companies in a particular area.

For KRG, shares are up 2.16% over the past week while the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is down 0.1% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too, as the monthly price change of 6.82% compares favorably with the industry's 5.13% performance as well.

Considering longer term price metrics, like performance over the last three months or year, can be advantageous as well. Shares of Kite Realty Group have increased 15.9% over the past quarter, and have gained 0.5% in the last year. In comparison, the S&P 500 has only moved -0.77% and -14.71%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to KRG's average 20-day trading volume. Volume is a useful item in many ways, and the 20-day average establishes a good price-to-volume baseline; a rising stock with above average volume is generally a bullish sign, whereas a declining stock on above average volume is typically bearish. KRG is currently averaging 1,438,111 shares for the last 20 days.

Earnings Outlook

The Zacks Momentum Style Score encompasses many things, including estimate revisions and a stock's price movement. Investors should note that earnings estimates are also significant to the Zacks Rank, and a nice path here can be promising. We have recently been noticing this with KRG.

Over the past two months, 3 earnings estimates moved higher compared to 1 lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost KRG's consensus estimate, increasing from $1.85 to $1.88 in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 4 estimates have moved upwards while there have been 1 downward revision in the same time period.

Bottom Line

Given these factors, it shouldn't be surprising that KRG is a #2 (Buy) stock and boasts a Momentum Score of A. If you're looking for a fresh pick that's set to soar in the near-term, make sure to keep Kite Realty Group on your short list.

