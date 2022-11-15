Here's Why Kinsale (KNSL) Stock is an Attractive Bet Now

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.KNSL is well poised for growth on the back of continued rate increases, a rising rate environment, higher net earned premiums and prudent capital deployment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $7.32 and $8.92, indicating year-over-year increases of 27.5% and 21.9%, respectively.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 has moved 1.3% and 5.9% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

Earnings Surprise History

Kinsale Capital has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last seven quarters.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) property and casualty insurer have gained 42.1% in a year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 8.2%. We expect the company’s policy to ramp up its growth profile and capital position and drive shares higher.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE)

The company’s ROE for the trailing 12 months is 24.6%, which expanded 540 basis points year over year and was better than the industry average of 6.7%, reflecting efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ fund.

Business Tailwinds

Kinsale remains well poised to gain from the growing E&S market that enables the insurer to continue rate increases and grow premiums at a high level.



The combination of highly controlled underwriting with advanced technology-driven low costs and a focus on the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance market is driving the profitability and growth of Kinsale Capital.



The Excess and Surplus Lines insurance segment continues to witness rapid growth owing to dislocation in the overall property and casualty market.



With the Fed hiking interest rate by already five times this year to date and more hikes expected in the near term, investment income is likely to increase in the days ahead.



The expense ratio continues to benefit from economies of scale from premium expansion and management's continued focus on controlling costs. Kinsale Capital believes an expense ratio in the low-to-mid 20s to be rational. The use of technology has also aided the insurer in lowering its expense ratio in the past few years.



Kinsale with a low expense ratio and higher margins remains well poised to lead in the current economic situation.



Banking on solid cash flow, the company has increased dividends since 2017 at a five-year CAGR (2016-2022) of 14.6%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB, Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) and American Financial Group, Inc. AFG. While W.R. Berkley sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Berkshire Hathaway and American Financial carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The bottom line of W.R. Berkley surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 25.63%. In the past year, the insurer has gained 26.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 5.1% and 2.4% north, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Berkshire Hathaway delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 22.18%. In the past year, Berkshire Hathaway has gained 9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B’s 2022 and 2023 earnings implies a respective increase of 15% and 6.2% from the year-ago reported number.



American Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 28.16%. In the past year, American Financial has lost 0.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFG’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 0.6% and 1.8% north, respectively, in the past seven days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.