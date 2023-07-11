Here's Why Kinsale Capital (KNSL) Stock is an Attractive Bet Now

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL is well-poised for growth on the back of solid Excess & Surplus (“E&S”) market, strong premium growth, low expense ratio and prudent capital deployment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinsale Capital’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $10.62, indicating a 36.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 39.8% higher revenues of $1.15 billion. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $12.92, indicating a 21.6% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 21.9% higher revenues of $1.40 billion.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved 2.4% and 4.1% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

Earnings Surprise History

KNSL has a solid earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.77%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) property and casualty insurer have gained 65.2% in a year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 17.9%. We expect the company’s policy to ramp up its growth profile and capital position and drive shares higher.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE)

Kinsale Capital’s operating ROE of 28.3% expanded 650 basis points year over year in the first quarter of 2023. For the long term, KNSL even targets to maintain operating ROE in the mid-teens range.

Business Tailwinds

KNSL’s premium income is expected to improve in the near term on the back of higher submission activity from brokers and increased rates across most lines of business, resulting from continued favorable conditions in the E&S market.



The combination of highly controlled underwriting merged with advanced technology-driven low costs and a focus on the E&S Lines Insurance market is driving the profitability and growth of Kinsale Capital.



The E&S Lines Insurance segment continues to witness rapid growth owing to dislocation in the overall property and casualty market.



A combination of premium growth and favorable rate increases from a strong underwriting environment and lower levels of operating expenses relative to premium growth and management's cost control efforts are expected to drive the underwriting income of the insurer.



The expense ratio is expected to gain from lower net commissions incurred and reduced other underwriting expenses as a percentage of earned premiums, economies of scale from premium expansion and management's continued focus on controlling costs.



Strong cash flows enable the property and casualty insurer to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. Banking on solid cash flow, KNSL has increased dividend since 2017 at an eight-year CAGR (2016-2023) of 13.7%.



Kinsale Capital has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score helps analyze the growth prospects of a company.

