Here's Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the latest trading day at $514.97, indicating a +0.41% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.13% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.29, signifying a 34.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $358.72 million, indicating a 39.61% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.21 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.68% and +27.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.45% higher. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.37.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

