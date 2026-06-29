Here's Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

In the latest trading session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $332.02, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.76% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.99, reflecting a 4.39% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $475.6 million, up 1.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.65 per share and revenue of $1.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.84% and +2.44%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.69.

It's also important to note that KNSL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.06. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.45.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.