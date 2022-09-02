Here's Why Kinder Morgan (KMI) is an Attractive Investment Bet

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 60 days. The stock, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to witness revenue growth of 9.1% this year.

What’s Favoring the Stock?

Being a leading North American midstream energy player, Kinder Morgan has the continent's largest natural gas transportation network. The company’s natural gas pipeline assets, spreading across roughly 71,000 miles, are responsible for transporting approximately 40% of natural gas produced in the United States.

Moreover, being a transporter of roughly 1.7 million barrels per day of refined products through its pipeline network spreading across 6,800 miles, the company is the largest independent transporter of refined products in North America. Kinder Morgan also has operating interests in 141 terminals.

KMI generates stable fee-based revenues from its vast network of midstream infrastructure. The midstream player’s business model is relatively less exposed to the volatility in oil and gas prices compared to upstream and downstream companies.

Other Stocks to Consider

Other prospective players in the energy space include BP plc BP, EQT Corporation EQT and Eni SpA E. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The positive oil price trajectory is a boon for BP’s upstream operations. The favorable oil price scenario and increasing daily oil equivalent production volumes are aiding the energy giant’s bottom line. BP stated that the target of adding a net production of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021 from key new projects has been delivered.

In the core of gas-rich Marcellus and Utica Shales, EQT Corporation has a strong foothold. Being a leading producer of natural gas, EQT is benefiting from high natural gas price. For 2022, it is likely to witness earnings growth of 319.6%.

Eni is expecting the discovery of 700 million barrels of oil equivalent (BoE) of new exploration resources this year, suggesting an improvement from the prior guidance of 600 million BoE. For 2022, Eni is likely to witness earnings growth of 165.9%.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BP p.l.c. (BP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eni SpA (E): Free Stock Analysis Report



EQT Corporation (EQT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.