Here's Why Kinder Morgan (KMI) is an Attractive Investment Bet

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI has seen upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days. The stock, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is likely to witness revenue growth of 3.3% this year.

What’s Favoring the Stock?

Being a leading North American midstream energy player, Kinder Morgan has the continent's largest natural gas transportation network. The company’s natural gas pipeline assets, spreading across roughly 83,000 miles, are responsible for transporting approximately 40% of U.S. natural gas consumption & export volumes.

Moreover, being a transporter of roughly 1.7 million barrels per day of refined products through its pipeline network spreading across 6,800 miles, the company is the largest independent transporter of refined products in North America. Kinder Morgan also has operating interests in 143 terminals.

The company generates stable fee-based revenues from its vast network of midstream infrastructure. The midstream player’s business model is relatively less exposed to the volatility in oil and gas prices compared to upstream and downstream companies.

Other Stocks to Consider

Other prospective players in the energy space include Antero Resources ( AR ), Whiting Petroleum WLL and Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG. All the stocks sport a Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Antero Resources is a leading upstream energy player with a strong presence in the gas-rich prolific Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. In the past 60 days, Antero Resources has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023.

The substantial exposure to improving commodity price is a huge positive for Antero Resources.

Whiting Petroleum is a leading upstream energy company and the top producer of crude oil in North Dakota. With oil prices improving rapidly, Whiting Petroleum is expected to continue generating handsome cash flows while maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Whiting Petroleum has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022 and 2023 in the past 30 days.

Prospects for Cheniere Energy look bright since the firm is a leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the domestic market. Cheniere Energy is well-positioned to capitalize on the improving demand for LNG.

In 2022, Cheniere Energy is likely to see earnings growth of more than 260%.

