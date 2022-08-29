Here's Why KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is KB Home's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of May 2022, KB Home had US$2.09b of debt, up from US$1.75b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$244.2m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.84b. NYSE:KBH Debt to Equity History August 29th 2022

How Healthy Is KB Home's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that KB Home had liabilities of US$1.37b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.91b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$244.2m in cash and US$299.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.75b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$2.57b, we think shareholders really should watch KB Home's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

We'd say that KB Home's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.0), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its strong interest cover of 1k times, makes us even more comfortable. Importantly, KB Home grew its EBIT by 62% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine KB Home's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, KB Home reported free cash flow worth 15% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. For us, cash conversion that low sparks a little paranoia about is ability to extinguish debt.

Our View

While KB Home's level of total liabilities does give us pause, its interest cover and EBIT growth rate suggest it can stay on top of its debt load. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that KB Home is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 4 warning signs with KB Home (at least 3 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

