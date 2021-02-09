Here's Why KalVista Pharma Is Soaring Today?

(RTTNews) - Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) are up over 150% at $38.12 in pre-market trading, following positive topline data from a Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD900 as an oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

In the phase II trial, attacks treated with KVD900 significantly reduced use of rescue, with 15% of KVD900 treated attacks rescued compared to 30% on placebo at 12 hours. The efficacy benefit of KVD900 was maintained at 24 hours and there were no serious adverse events and no patients withdrew due to adverse events.

KVD900 is the first oral therapy to achieve clinical efficacy results comparable to current injectable therapies, while also demonstrating a promising safety and tolerability profile, noted the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.