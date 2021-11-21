Here's Why Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Kaiser Aluminum Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Kaiser Aluminum had US$1.04b of debt, an increase on US$837.6m, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$295.7m in cash leading to net debt of about US$740.2m.

How Strong Is Kaiser Aluminum's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:KALU Debt to Equity History November 21st 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Kaiser Aluminum had liabilities of US$444.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.27b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$295.7m in cash and US$446.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$974.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$1.59b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Kaiser Aluminum's debt to EBITDA ratio (4.8) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 1.6, suggesting high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Worse, Kaiser Aluminum's EBIT was down 25% over the last year. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Kaiser Aluminum's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Kaiser Aluminum actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

On the face of it, Kaiser Aluminum's interest cover left us tentative about the stock, and its EBIT growth rate was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least it's pretty decent at converting EBIT to free cash flow; that's encouraging. Once we consider all the factors above, together, it seems to us that Kaiser Aluminum's debt is making it a bit risky. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but we'd generally feel more comfortable with less leverage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Kaiser Aluminum you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

