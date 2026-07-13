Here's Why July Is a Huge Month for the 2027 Social Security COLA

Key Points

Social Security COLAs are based on third-quarter inflation data.

July is the first month of the third quarter of 2026.

We'll learn the official 2027 COLA this coming Oct. 14.

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Social Security COLAs are based on the changes in average third-quarter inflation data from one year to the next as measured by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). We already have all the numbers for 2025, but July marks the first month of Q3 2026.

We'll learn the July CPI-W number on Aug. 12, 2026. That's the point where the 2027 COLA will move out of the realm of pure speculation and start becoming a bit more concrete. We still won't know the actual COLA until Oct. 14, 2026, but expect estimates to become more accurate.

Recent predictions from The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, put the 2027 COLA at 3.8%. This would be quite a bit above average compared to the last 50 years, though lower than what many seniors received during the COVID-19 pandemic's height.

While a high COLA might sound like good news, it's important to remember that these appear alongside high inflation. So you may get a bigger boost next year, but all that extra money will probably go toward higher living costs.

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