Here's Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ending at $265.29, denoting a +1.76% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 14, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.45, indicating a 1.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $43.29 billion, indicating a 13.77% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.35 per share and a revenue of $174.04 billion, representing changes of -7.09% and -1.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.59% higher. As of now, JPMorgan Chase & Co. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.21. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.7.

Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.65 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.2 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 188, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.