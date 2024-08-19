Here's Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) standing at $215.45, reflecting a +0.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.85% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.06, indicating a 6.24% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.04 billion, indicating a 2.92% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.78 per share and revenue of $171.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.39% and +8.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.94, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.