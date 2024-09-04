Here's Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Fell More Than Broader Market

The most recent trading session ended with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) standing at $219.33, reflecting a -0.44% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

The the stock of company has risen by 9.96% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 6.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 11, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.06, down 6.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.04 billion, up 2.92% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $16.78 per share and revenue of $171.34 billion, indicating changes of +3.39% and +8.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, JPMorgan Chase & Co. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.43, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that JPM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.57. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Banks - Major Regional industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, placing it within the top 13% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

