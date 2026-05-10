Here's Why Joby Aviation Shares Lifted Off This Week

Key Points

Joby's business model necessitates timely execution, and so far, so good in 2026.

Management plans to launch initial operations later this year.

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Shares in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) stock Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) soared by 17.5% this week as the market warmed to its first quarter results released on Tuesday. The results and management commentary supported expectations that the company is on the cusp of beginning a long-term journey to become a leading transportation-as-a-service (TaaS) company in the eVTOL space.

Joby Aviation's recent results

As a reminder, Joby's business model involves building, owning, and operating its own eVTOL air-taxis rather than selling them to third parties. That's why the market follows the timeline of every developmental milestone, not least because it needs to ensure it starts generating revenue from its air-taxi services before it burns through cash.

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The good news is Joby's management confirmed it's on track in 2026.

Joby continues to expect to launch its initial operations this year.

Management discussed the first "FAA-conforming aircraft for Type Inspection Authorization (TIA)" flight that took place in the quarter – a critical step in the Federal Aviation Administration certification process.

Joby completed "the first transition flights with its turbine-electric VTOL aircraft, including a 148-mile flight at maximum take-off weight"

The FAA-conforming flight is arguably the most exciting development, as it prepares the ground for FAA pilots to begin formal testing of an aircraft ready for the exhaustive testing that will, hopefully, lead to certification.

Where next for Joby Aviation

In a sign of its confidence, management affirmed that it continues to scale its manufacturing capability in California and Ohio, and with $2.5 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, it's well positioned to do so.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.