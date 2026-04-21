Here's Why JD.com, Inc. (JD) Fell More Than Broader Market

JD.com, Inc. (JD) ended the recent trading session at $30.52, demonstrating a -2.71% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.91% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The upcoming earnings release of JD.com, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 52.59%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $45.57 billion, indicating a 9.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.04 per share and a revenue of $202.39 billion, signifying shifts of +19.22% and +10.2%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.83% higher. JD.com, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.98.

We can also see that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 7.53. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. JD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.