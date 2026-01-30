Here's Why JD.com, Inc. (JD) Fell More Than Broader Market

JD.com, Inc. (JD) ended the recent trading session at $28.48, demonstrating a -2.03% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

The upcoming earnings release of JD.com, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect JD.com, Inc. to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 93.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $50.22 billion, up 5.64% from the prior-year quarter.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $187.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.61% and 0%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.98% lower within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, JD.com, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.03 for its industry.

Investors should also note that JD has a PEG ratio of 5.46 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.1.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

