Here's Why JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

JD.com, Inc. (JD) ended the recent trading session at $30.34, demonstrating a +0.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.43% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.71%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 4.6% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.9% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.75, indicating a 14.77% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.06 billion, up 2.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $151.35 billion, indicating changes of +7.78% and -2.25%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, JD.com, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.95 for its industry.

It's also important to note that JD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.77.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.