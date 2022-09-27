Here's Why Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Jazz Pharmaceuticals Carry?

As you can see below, Jazz Pharmaceuticals had US$6.02b of debt at June 2022, down from US$6.75b a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$771.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$5.25b. NasdaqGS:JAZZ Debt to Equity History September 27th 2022

How Strong Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Jazz Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$705.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$7.29b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$771.3m and US$594.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$6.63b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$7.98b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 2.7 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Looking on the bright side, Jazz Pharmaceuticals boosted its EBIT by a silky 46% in the last year. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Jazz Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 99% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Both Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ability to to convert EBIT to free cash flow and its EBIT growth rate gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. In contrast, our confidence was undermined by its apparent struggle to cover its interest expense with its EBIT. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Jazz Pharmaceuticals is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

