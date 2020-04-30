Markets
JHG

Here's Why Janus Henderson Group Shot 11% Higher on Thursday

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

On Thursday, Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG) not only unveiled first quarter of fiscal 2020 results that topped expectations, it also announced fee reductions in its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Investors subsequently bid the asset management company's shares up by more than 11% on the day.

Stacks of coins in front of a stock chart.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Janus Henderson beat on both the top and bottom lines for the quarter. Revenue rose by almost 7% year over year to just under $555 million. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit inched 2.5% higher to $112.7 million, or $0.60 per share. The company also maintained its $0.36 per share quarterly dividend; that payout yields slightly more than 8%.

On average, analysts had been modeling nearly $527 million on the top line, with adjusted net profit of $0.53 per share.

That growth in fundamentals, apparently, provides scope for a set of prospectus management fee haircuts. Effective Friday, each of the five ETFs the company manages will get slightly cheaper for clients. Four will have this fee reduced from the current 0.35% to 0.30%, while the fifth -- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF -- will drop from 0.32% to 0.26%.

Now what

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus outbreak widened significantly during Janus Henderson's first quarter, and judging by its results the company is holding up well. Those fee cuts should attract notice from those who favor ETFs, a durably popular fund category.

It'll be worthwhile for investors to follow how much more business the company attracts with these discounts, and whether they're helping or hurting revenue. 

10 stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Group PLC
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Janus Henderson Group PLC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JHG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular