Here's Why Jabil (JBL) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $175.84, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.3%.

The electronics manufacturer's stock has climbed by 7.54% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Jabil in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on June 17, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.28, up 20.63% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.98 billion, indicating a 3.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.93 per share and revenue of $27.82 billion, indicating changes of +5.18% and -3.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jabil. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Jabil is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Jabil has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.05 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.66 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that JBL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 206, this industry ranks in the bottom 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

