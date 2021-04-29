Here's Why It's Unlikely That Univar Solutions Inc.'s (NYSE:UNVR) CEO Will See A Pay Rise This Year

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has not performed well recently and CEO David Jukes will probably need to up their game. At the upcoming AGM on 06 May 2021, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For David Jukes Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Univar Solutions Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.0b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$5.8m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 10% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$5.0m. This suggests that Univar Solutions remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, David Jukes also holds US$4.7m worth of Univar Solutions stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$946k 17% Other US$4.8m US$5.5m 83% Total Compensation US$5.8m US$6.5m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 23% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 77% of the pie. Univar Solutions sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Univar Solutions Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Univar Solutions Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 28% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 11%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Univar Solutions Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 12% over three years, many shareholders in Univar Solutions Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Univar Solutions you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.



