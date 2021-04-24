Here's Why It's Unlikely That JBG SMITH Properties' (NYSE:JBGS) CEO Will See A Pay Rise This Year

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has not performed well recently and CEO Matt Kelly will probably need to up their game. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 29 April 2021. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

Comparing JBG SMITH Properties' CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that JBG SMITH Properties has a market capitalization of US$4.7b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$7.4m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 51% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$750k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$5.1m. Hence, we can conclude that Matt Kelly is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Matt Kelly also holds US$1.7m worth of JBG SMITH Properties stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$750k US$750k 10% Other US$6.6m US$4.1m 90% Total Compensation US$7.4m US$4.9m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. In JBG SMITH Properties' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

JBG SMITH Properties' Growth

NYSE:JBGS CEO Compensation April 24th 2021

Over the last one year, JBG SMITH Properties has shrunk its funds from operations (FFO) by 23% . It saw its revenue drop 8.5% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has JBG SMITH Properties Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 4.9% over three years, some JBG SMITH Properties investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. That's why we did our research, and identified 4 warning signs for JBG SMITH Properties (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

