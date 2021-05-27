Here's Why It's Unlikely That Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Will See A Pay Rise This Year

The results at Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Travis Stice bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 03 June 2021. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

Comparing Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$14b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$11m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 34% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.3m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$12m. This suggests that Diamondback Energy remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Travis Stice holds US$34m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.3m US$1.2m 12% Other US$9.3m US$15m 88% Total Compensation US$11m US$16m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 20% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 80% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Diamondback Energy allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Diamondback Energy, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 115% per year. Its revenue is down 23% over the previous year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Diamondback Energy, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -31% over three years, Diamondback Energy, Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Diamondback Energy that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

