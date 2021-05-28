Here's Why It's Unlikely That Canterbury Park Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ:CPHC) CEO Will See A Pay Rise This Year

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:CPHC) recently. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 03 June 2021. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Randy Sampson Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Canterbury Park Holding Corporation has a market capitalization of US$67m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$387k for the year to December 2020. That's slightly lower by 3.7% over the previous year. Notably, the salary which is US$233.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$421k. So it looks like Canterbury Park Holding compensates Randy Sampson in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Randy Sampson holds US$14m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$233k US$270k 60% Other US$154k US$131k 40% Total Compensation US$387k US$401k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 22% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 78% of the pie. According to our research, Canterbury Park Holding has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation's Growth

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation has reduced its earnings per share by 35% a year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 47% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 11% over three years, some Canterbury Park Holding Corporation investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Canterbury Park Holding you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

