Here's Why It's Unlikely That Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BWFG) CEO Will See A Pay Rise This Year

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) recently. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 26 May 2021. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

Comparing Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$218m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.8m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 80% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$600k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$100m and US$400m had a median total CEO compensation of US$763k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. pays Chris Gruseke north of the industry median. Moreover, Chris Gruseke also holds US$4.8m worth of Bankwell Financial Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$600k US$550k 33% Other US$1.2m US$448k 67% Total Compensation US$1.8m US$998k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 43% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 57% is other remuneration. Bankwell Financial Group sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqGM:BWFG CEO Compensation May 21st 2021

Over the last three years, Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 12% per year. Its revenue is up 2.7% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 1.8% over three years, some Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 5 warning signs for Bankwell Financial Group that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

