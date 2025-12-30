Here's Why It is Worth Investing in Powell Industries Stock Now

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL stands to benefit from strength across its businesses, focus on operational excellence and a solid liquidity position. The company remains focused on investing in growth opportunities and strengthening its long-term market position.



POWL, which has a market capitalization of $4.1 billion, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s delve into the factors that have been aiding the firm for a while now.



End-Market Strength: Powell’s results in fiscal 2025 (ended September 2025) indicated strong year-over-year growth, with revenues growing 9% to $1.1 billion, driven by persistent strength and healthy levels of project activity across the electric utility and commercial & other industrial markets. Growing investments across power generation and electrical distribution markets have been driving demand for the company’s products in the electric utility market.



Diversification Efforts: Powell’s diversification efforts beyond its core oil, gas and petrochemical markets have enhanced its market share across other markets. Its increased participation across the electrical power value chain has enabled it to generate solid bookings from the electric utility and commercial & other industrial markets. This has led to a strong backlog level, which was $1.38 billion (up 3% year-over-year) while exiting the fiscal 2025. New orders totaled $1.2 billion, higher than $1.1 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year.



Strategic Investments: Powell has been strengthening its business through acquisitions. In August 2025, the company acquired Remsdaq Ltd., a UK-based provider of Remote Terminal Units (RTUs) for electrical substation control and automation platforms. The buyout, worth $16.3 million, will enable POWL to offer more comprehensive electrical automation solutions for utility customers, enhancing their operational performance, system stability and infrastructure security.



Also, in August 2025, POWL announced an investment of $12.4 million to expand its production capacity at the Jacintoport manufacturing facility in Houston. This brings the cumulative investment across its three Houston manufacturing facilities to approximately $40 million, which would support its organic growth plans.



Shareholder-Friendly Policies: Powell remains committed to increasing shareholders’ value through dividend payments. It used $12.9 million to distribute dividends in fiscal 2025. Also, in February 2025, it hiked its quarterly dividend by approximately 1%.



The company’s strong liquidity position with no debt supports its shareholder-friendly activities. It exited fiscal 2025 with cash equivalents and short-term investments of $475.5 million compared with $358.4 million at the end of fiscal 2024.

Price Performance of POWL



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, the company’s shares have surged 51.6%, higher than the industry’s 2.6% growth.



Estimate Revisions: It’s worth noting that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POWL’s fiscal 2026 (ending September 2026) earnings is pegged at $15.27 per share, indicating an increase of 2.2% from the 60-day-ago figure. Meanwhile, for fiscal 2026, Powell is expected to report earnings growth of 2.8% on 6.6% revenue growth.

Other Key Picks

Other top-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.



EnerSys ENS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ENS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EnerSys’ fiscal 2026 (ending March 2026) earnings has increased 5.2%.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Parker-Hannifin delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.2%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for PH’s fiscal 2026 (ending June 2026) earnings has increased 3.8%.



Nordson Corporation NDSN presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. Nordson delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.2%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordson’s fiscal 2026 (ending October 2026) earnings has increased 2.3%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.