Here's Why It is Worth Investing in Parker-Hannifin Stock Now

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH is poised to benefit from strength across its businesses, strategic acquisitions and focus on operational excellence. The company remains focused on investing in growth opportunities and solidifying its long-term market position.



PH, which has a market capitalization of $121.9 billion, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s delve into the factors that have been aiding the firm for a while now.



End-Market Strength: Parker-Hannifin’s Aerospace Systems segment has been benefiting from strong momentum in its commercial and military end markets across both OEM and aftermarket channels. Segmental revenues jumped approximately 14.5% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Management expects the Aerospace Systems segment’s organic sales to increase 11% from the year-ago level in fiscal 2026.



Acquisition Benefits: The company remains open to acquiring businesses to gain access to new customers, regions and product lines. In November 2025, it inked a deal to acquire Filtration Group Corp. The acquisition is expected to enhance PH’s industrial filtration capabilities and expand its presence in key growth markets.



Also, in September 2025, Parker-Hannifin completed the acquisition of Curtis Instruments from Rehlko. The transaction carried a cash value of about $1 billion. The inclusion of Curtis’ advanced control solutions will enable the company to enhance its industrial electrification portfolio and expand its reach in in-plant material handling and off-highway markets.



Secular Growth Trends: PH has doubled its portfolio of aerospace, filtration and engineered materials in the past few years. Also, it is strategically shifting toward longer-cycle products (to attain stable and predictable revenue streams) supported by secular growth trends, which is improving its revenue mix. The growth drivers, i.e., the Win strategy, CapEx reinvestment (strategy of using funds to a company's operations, assets and growth initiatives), acquisitions and secular growth trends are likely to help Parker-Hannifin achieve strong revenue growth by fiscal 2029.

Price Performance of PH



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, the company’s shares have surged 53%, higher than the industry’s 23.8% growth.



Shareholder-Friendly Policies: Parker-Hannifin remains committed to increasing shareholders’ value through dividend payments. For instance, in the first six months of fiscal 2026, it paid out cash dividends of $456 million, up 8.6% year over year. In the same period, the company bought back shares worth $550 million. Also, in April 2025, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 10% to $1.80 per share.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below.



Flowserve Corporation FLS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2026 earnings has increased 4.6%.



Crane Company CR presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.6%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s 2026 earnings has increased 2%.



RBC Bearings RBC currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RBC delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for RBC Bearings’ fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 4.6%.

