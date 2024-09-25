Here's Why It is Worth Investing in Carlisle Stock Right Now

Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL stands to benefit from strength across its businesses, focus on operational excellence and acquired assets. The company remains focused on investing in growth opportunities and strengthening its long-term market position.



CSL, which has a market capitalization of $20.4 billion, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s delve into the factors that have been aiding the firm for a while now.



End-Market Strength: The company has been witnessing solid demand for reroofing products that has been driving the performance of its Construction Materials segment. Growing re-roof activity and inventory normalization in the non-residential construction market bode well for the segment. In the first six months of 2024, revenues from the segment increased 23% year over year.



The Weatherproofing Technologies segment is likely to gain from a recovery in demand for building envelope solutions supported by repair and remodeling activities in the residential construction market. Driven by the strength across its businesses, CSL projects revenues to increase 12% in 2024 from the year-ago level.



Acquisition Benefits: The company intends to strengthen and expand its businesses through acquisitions. In May 2024, it acquired MTL Holdings from GreyLion Partners. The inclusion of MTL’s solid pre-fabricated edge metal products portfolio will enable CSL to expand its customer offerings and boost its architectural metals business.



Also, the buyout of Polar Industries in November 2023 expanded its polystyrene and graphite polystyrene portfolio, thereby boosting the Weatherproofing Technologies segment. Buyouts had a positive impact of 2.1% on net sales growth in the second quarter.

Price Performance of CSL Stock

In the past year, the company’s shares have surged 73% compared with the industry’s 7.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Business Initiatives: Carlisle aims to unleash the full potential of its pure-play building products portfolio with best-in-class returns. Keeping 2023 as the base year, the company expects a compound annual growth rate of more than 5% in adjusted earnings per share, whose target has been set at $40 by 2030.



At the center of its growth plan lies the Carlisle Operating System, which is an operating structure designed to drive efficiencies and operating leverage. In the second quarter, its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 220 basis points year over year.



Shareholder-Friendly Policies: Carlisle remains committed to increasing shareholders’ value through dividend payments and share repurchases. For instance, in the first half of 2024, it remunerated its shareholders with a dividend of $81.7 million and repurchased shares worth $700 million. Also, the quarterly dividend rate was hiked 18% in August 2024.

