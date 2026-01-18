Here's Why It Pays to File Your Taxes Early in 2026

Key Points

Taxes are due this year on April 15.

The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Jan. 26.

Filing early could mean getting your refund sooner and avoiding fraud.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Taxes are due most years on April 15. Sometimes that deadline is pushed back by a day or two if the 15th falls on a weekend or coincides with a holiday. But most people are aware that their taxes need to be done by mid-April.

That doesn't mean you have to wait until April, though. The IRS recently announced it will begin accepting tax returns on Jan. 26. And filing early could benefit you in two ways.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. You'll get your tax refund sooner

Many people who file taxes end up getting a refund. The sooner you submit your return, the sooner that tax refund might hit your bank account.

If you're carrying debt from the holidays, getting your tax refund sooner could be your ticket to paying it off quickly. Or you may have another good use for the money, so why wait on it if you don't have to?

2. You can potentially avoid fraud

Tax fraud is a problem. And it's unfortunately all too easy for a criminal to get a hold of your Social Security number, file a tax return in your name, and divert your refund to a bank account they can access and you can't.

But here's the thing. The IRS is set up to accept only one tax return per Social Security number.

If a criminal beats you to the punch, your tax return may get flagged as a duplicate, leaving you with a hassle to work out with the IRS. But if you file your taxes early, you might beat a criminal who's planning to file a fraudulent return.

Of course, you may not have all the tax documents you need to file your 2025 return on Jan. 26. But if that's not doable, aim to file in February or March. The sooner you get that return over to the IRS, the sooner your refund can be processed, and the less likely you may be to have someone get away with filing a bogus return in your name.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.