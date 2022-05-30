Here's Why It is Worth Investing in Howmet (HWM) Stock Now

Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM is well poised for growth, courtesy of strength across its businesses, healthy liquidity position, solid product portfolio and a sound capital-deployment strategy.



The currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player has a market capitalization of $15.1 billion. In the past three months, the stock has gained 8.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 5.9%.



Let’s delve into the factors that make HWM a smart investment choice at the moment.



Strong Business: Howmet stands to gain from its presence in the diverse end markets, which allows it to offset risks associated with a single market. In the quarters ahead, strength in the end markets like commercial transportation, aerospace-commercial, industrial gas turbine and others will likely benefit HWM. Its revenues from commercial transportation and commercial aerospace grew 10% and 29% year over year, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022. Its second-quarter revenues are projected in the range of $1.35-$1.39 billion.



Healthy Liquidity Position: HWM’s solid liquidity position has been aiding it over time. Howmet had an available cash balance of $522 million and a revolving credit facility of $1 billion (set to mature in September 2026), exiting first-quarter 2022. HWM predicts an adjusted free cash flow of $575-$675 million for 2022.



Shareholder-Friendly Policies: Howmet focuses on rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. In the first three months of 2022, HWM used $9 million for paying out dividends and repurchasing shares worth $175 million. It is worth noting that HWM repurchased 3 million shares for $100 million in January 2022.



Solid Initiatives: HWM’s solid product portfolio, effective pricing and cost-reduction efforts are likely to drive its performance over time. Howmet anticipates earnings (excluding special items) of $1.33-$1.45, with the mid-point at $1.39, for 2022. The midpoint is above $1.01 recorded in 2021. The second-quarter 2022 earnings are predicted to be 31-33 cents per share.



Northbound Estimate Revisions: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved up from $1.38 to $1.41 on four upward estimate revisions versus none downward. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has increased from $1.80 to $1.82 on two northward estimate revisions against none southward.

