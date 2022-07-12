Here's Why It is Worth Investing in Crane (CR) Stock Now

Crane Holdings, Co. CR currently boasts robust prospects on strength in its end markets, investment in technology, divested assets and a sound capital-deployment strategy.



The currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player has a market capitalization of $5 billion.



Let’s delve into the factors that make investments in CR a smart choice at the moment.



Business Strength: Crane benefits from its presence in diverse end markets, including general, industrial, pharmaceutical and chemical. Robust domestic demand for the water pump business and strength in CR's commercial original equipment and aftermarket businesses are predicted to be beneficial in the quarters ahead. Also, its investment in technology, efforts to develop products, improving order trends and a focus on commercial excellence will likely act as tailwinds to CR. Its core sales are predicted to grow in the range of 4-6% year over year for 2022.



Divestment Benefits: Divestment of non-core assets or businesses is likely to be advantageous for Crane. CR divested its Crane Supply business for CAD 380 million in May 2022. This transaction will likely enable CR to better focus on and efficiently direct resources to its Process Flow Technologies businesses.



Rewards to Shareholders: Crane is focused on rewarding its shareholders through dividend payouts and share buybacks. CR paid out dividends worth $26.7 million and repurchased shares worth $175.8 million in the first three months of 2022. Its quarterly dividend rate was hiked 9% in January 2022. CR completed its share repurchase program worth $300 million in April 2022.



Northbound Estimate Revision: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised 0.9% upward.

Crane Holdings, Co. Price and Consensus

Crane Holdings, Co. price-consensus-chart | Crane Holdings, Co. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other-top ranked companies from the industrial products sector are discussed below:



Greif, Inc. GEF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GEF’s earnings estimates have increased 17.8% for fiscal 2022 (ending October 2022) in the past 60 days. Its shares have inched up 3% in the past year.



Titan International, Inc. TWI presently has a Zacks Rank of 1. Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 56.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, TWI’s earnings estimates have increased 43.3% for 2022. The stock has surged 76.9% in the past year.



RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL is presently Zacks #2 Ranked. ROLL’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 3.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, the stock’s earnings estimates have increased 7% for fiscal 2023 (ending March 2023). The stock has increased 1.3% in the past year.

