Here's Why It Is Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock Right Now

Ventas Inc. VTR is well-poised to benefit from its high-quality diversified healthcare real estate portfolio. A healthy balance-sheet position also acts as a tailwind. Nonetheless, reduced cash flow due to the sale of assets, and competition with national and local operators remain woes.



Increasing longevity of the aging U.S. population and growth in biopharma drug development opportunities are creating demand for VTR’s life-science real estates. Moreover, with effective vaccine roll-outs, Ventas sees emerging positive senior-housing operation trends in the United States, with move-ins exceeding the pre-pandemic levels, while move-outs remaining steady.

Amid favorable demographics and growing outpatient trends, Ventas’ office segment, which includes medical office buildings (MOBs), academic medical and research & innovation (R&I) centers, is poised to gain.

This healthcare REIT owns R&I centers in major life-science clusters of Cambridge, San Francisco and Maryland, with presence on more than 16 top-tier research university campuses.

Apart from these, Ventas enjoys a healthy balance sheet position and is steadily making efforts to enhance its liquidity and financial strength. VTR had $2.2 billion of liquidity as of Nov 3. With a well-laddered debt maturity profile, VTR has decent financial flexibility to pursue growth endeavors.

However, Ventas operates in a cut-throat market, and competes with national and local healthcare operators. VTR’s operators contend with peers for occupancy and management of labor costs. This significantly limits its power to boost profitability and ink deals at attractive rates.

Ventas is making efforts to unlock the value of its assets through opportunistic disposals of non-core assets. Although such efforts enable it to optimize its portfolio quality, better manage financial obligations and reinvest in attractive opportunities, dilution in earnings and reduced cash flows in the near term from the sale of assets are unavoidable.

Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have declined 8.2% in the past six months against the industry's growth of 9.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

