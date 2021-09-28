Here's Why It Is Wise to Hold Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Stock Now

Lamar Advertising Company LAMR enjoys an impressive national footprint and holds a leading position as a provider of logo signs in the United States. Further, a diversified tenant base across various sectors bodes well for the company. However, stiff competition along with a high level of debt is a concern.

Lamar holds significant market share in the U.S. outdoor advertising business. The company offers its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with more than 3,600 displays. It recently upgraded its 18 digital displays with LED digital displays from Daktronics DAKT. Lamar Advertising’s magnified focus on bolstering its digital capabilities augurs well for the company’s long-term growth.

The REIT operates in an industry that is characterized by high barriers to entry due to the permitting restrictions. This is because the company owns permits, which allow out-of-home advertising at each location, and these permits are the most prized assets gained in an acquisition.

However, with control on permits, inventory as well as intrusion from both local and national markets is restricted, providing the company with a solid competitive edge.

In the first half of the ongoing year, Lamar completed acquisitions for a total cash purchase price of $27.2 million. Though there was only modest investment activity in the second quarter, management has seen acceleration in the acquisition pipeline since May and anticipates that 2021 will be an active year on the acquisition front.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have appreciated 27% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s rally of 10.2%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While the company enjoys a significant market share in a number of its small- and medium-sized markets, stiff competition from other outdoor advertisers and other forms of media is a challenge for Lamar. The diversified competitors have an advantage of cross-selling complementary advertising products to advertisers. So, despite a significant portion of the company’s revenues coming in from local businesses, competition from national players might hinder its growth momentum.

Key Picks

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s OUT ongoing-year FFO per share has moved up 8% over the past two months. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s CPLG 2021 FFO per share has moved significantly upward to 99 cents over the past two months. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.