Here's Why it is Apt to Hold Tractor Supply (TSCO) for Now

Tractor Supply Company TSCO has been favored by investors on the back of continued market share growth and progress on its strategic initiatives. Moreover, TSCO benefited from its Life Out Here Strategy, Neighbor’s Club membership program and healthy product demand.



Notably, sales grew 9.1% year over year to $3,299.2 million, driven by contributions from the Orscheln Farm and Home acquisition concluded in October 2022, store openings, and increased comparable store sales (comps). Comps improved 2.1%, led by growth in comparable average tickets, offset by a decline in comparable average transactions.



The company’s comparable average ticket improved 2.8%, while the comparable average transaction count was down 0.7%. Sturdy demand for everyday merchandise, including consumable, usable and edible products, as well as year-round products, contributed to comp growth.



Let’s Delve Deeper

The company has been focused on integrating its physical and digital operations to offer consumers a seamless shopping experience. It is on track with the ‘ONETractor’ strategy aimed at connecting stores and online shopping. Some of its notable omni-channel investments include curbside pickup, same-day and next-day delivery, a re-launched website, and a new mobile app.



In the first quarter, its e-commerce business performed well, with its mobile app representing more than 20% of its digital sales. Earlier, it launched Tractor Supply Visa Credit Card, which allows customers to earn points on their everyday purchases, both in store and anywhere Visa is accepted. Tractor Supply exited the first quarter with more than 30 million Neighbor's Club members. The company’s rebranding of Petsense by Tractor Supply and expansion of its Neighbor's Club program to Petsense stores received positive customer feedback. The move will enable it to gain pet customers for both banners.



Also, TSCO is progressing well with its Out Here lifestyle assortment and convenient shopping format to gain customers and market share. The strategy is essentially based on five key pillars, which include customers, digitization, execution, team members and total shareholder return. As part of the plans, it revised the long-term financial growth targets for 2022-2026.



Management envisions achieving net sales growth of 6-7%, while comps are expected to grow 4-5%. The operating margin is expected to be 10.1-10.6%, up from the earlier mentioned 9-9.5%. Earnings per share are likely to grow 8-11%, up from the previously projected 8-10%. Earlier, the company launched the Field Activity Support Team (“FAST”) and implemented various technology and service enhancements across the enterprise.



Tractor Supply is also in the initial phase of transforming its side lots and mature stores to improve space productivity, bringing the latest merchandising strategies to life and advancing efforts to remain nationally strong and locally relevant.



Moving on, the expansion of the company’s store base and the incorporation of technological advancements to induce traffic and drive the top line bode well. In the first quarter, it opened 17 Tractor Supply stores and three Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. As of Apr 1, 2023, it operated 2,164 Tractor Supply stores across 49 states, including 81 Orscheln Farm and Home acquired in 2022. The company expects to complete the conversion of 81 Orscheln Farm and Home to Tractor Supply stores by the end of 2023.

Driven by these factors, management expects fiscal 2023 net sales of $15-$15.3 billion. Comp growth is likely to be 3.5-5.5%. The company is likely to witness comp sales toward the top half of its guidance in the second quarter.

TSCO also anticipates strength in CUE products and DIY categories like repairs and maintenance. Its second and third quarters are anticipated to have the strongest comp sales growth potential, while the fourth quarter is expected to be at the low end of the guidance range.



Consequently, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 12.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 3.5%.

Hurdles on the Way

Despite these upsides, Tractor Supply has been reeling under rising costs. In first-quarter 2023, SG&A expenses, including depreciation and amortization, as a percentage of sales, expanded 119 bps year over year to 28.1%.



In dollar terms, SG&A expenses, including depreciation and amortization, rose 13.9% year over year to $925.5 million. Higher SG&A expenses resulted from the deleverage due to moderate comps, and higher depreciation and amortization; the opening of a distribution center; and the impacts of the Orscheln Farm and Home acquisition. Also, cost inflation is concerning.

Conclusion

Online strength, solid demand and well-chalked-out endeavors are likely to help the stock sustain its momentum. Topping it, a long-term earnings growth rate of 9.6% and a VGM Score of B drive optimism.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks that investors may consider are Tecnoglass TGLS, Kroger KR and TJX Companies TJX.



Tecnoglass manufactures and sells architectural glass and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. TGLS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tecnoglass’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share suggests growth of 18.1% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. TGLS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.7%, on average.



Kroger, a renowned grocery retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s current financial year’s earnings per share suggests growth of 6.6% from the year-ago reported figure. KR has an expected earnings per share growth rate of 6% for three to five years.



TJX Companies, which operates as an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 10.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX Companies’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.4% and 14.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. TJX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.4%, on average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.