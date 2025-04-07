Here's Why It is Appropriate to Retain Middleby Stock Now

The Middleby Corporation MIDD has been benefiting from solid momentum in the Food Processing Equipment Group segment and accretive acquisitions. The company’s consistent measures to reward its shareholders through dividends hold promise.



Based in Elgin, IL, Middleby provides cooking, warming, food preparation and packaging equipment to the commercial, industrial processing and residential markets. MIDD is engaged in producing conveyor ovens, proofing ovens, speed cooking ovens and induction cooking equipment.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to continue benefiting this company.



Business Strength: Solid momentum in the Food Processing Equipment Group segment is aiding MIDD’s performance. A robust backlog level and strong incoming order growth bode well for the segment. Also, increased demand for bakery and protein products in the European markets is supporting its performance. The segment’s sales increased 14.4% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2024.



New Product Introduction: Middleby remains focused on launching new products and upgrading the existing ones. Over the past year, the company introduced several products, including MP Equipment, Blodgett ImVection, the Evo EVent Open Canopy Hood, PIZZABOT, TorQ, Discrete CFV, etc. MIDD is gaining market share in new and large product categories, including beverage and ice. It remains positioned to benefit from strong demand for ventless cooking products in the quarters ahead.



Expansion Efforts: Middleby believes in expanding its market presence, solidifying its customer base and enhancing product offerings through acquisitions. Acquired assets boosted sales 2.1% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2024. In November 2024, the company acquired Gorreri Food Processing Technology. The addition of Gorreri’s expertise in advanced baked goods solutions, coupled with its innovative manufacturing processes, is expected to strengthen Middleby’s position in the food processing end market. In the same month, the company completed the acquisition of JC Ford, which is expected to enhance its presence in the growing snack food category.



In September 2024, it purchased Emery Thompson, which enhanced the company’s product offerings in the frozen dessert category. In February 2024, MIDD acquired Germany-based GBT GmbH Bakery Technology. The buyout complemented Middleby’s existing bakery brands and strengthened its European presence in large-scale baking. The company acquired Trade-Wind Manufacturing LLC in August 2023. The buyout complemented Middleby’s indoor and outdoor residential cooking brands, allowing it to offer its customers a broader portfolio of exciting designs and solutions.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 2.6% in the past six months against the industry’s 18% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some Downsides of MIDD

Business Weakness: Middleby has been witnessing weakness in the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group and Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segments of late. Lower demand for residential kitchen products due to weakness in the housing market, amid lower existing and new home sales, is affecting the performance of the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment. Also, tough market conditions, both domestically and in Europe, remain concerning for the segment. Also, softness in the restaurant industry, due to declining traffic, is affecting the demand for the company's products within the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment.



Forex Woes: International businesses expose Middleby to risks arising from geopolitical issues, unfavorable movement in foreign currencies and others. This is because a strengthening U.S. dollar may require the company to either raise prices or contract profit margins in locations outside the United States. Thus, adverse currency movements are a worry.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:



DNOW Inc. DNOW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DNOW delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 30.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNOW’s 2025 earnings has increased 10.3%.



Dover Corporation DOV presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for DOV’s 2025 earnings has increased 0.3%.



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2025 (ending June 2025) earnings has improved 0.3% in the past 60 days.

