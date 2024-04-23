Here's Why Iron Mountain (IRM) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $76.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.59%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 2.97% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 5.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Iron Mountain in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 2, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 8.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion, up 11.29% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $6.08 billion, indicating changes of +7.28% and +10.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Iron Mountain. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Iron Mountain is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Iron Mountain is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.17. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.98.

Investors should also note that IRM has a PEG ratio of 4.29 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. IRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

