Here's Why IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest market close, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) reached $14.38, with a -0.21% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

The company's stock has dropped by 10.83% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, down 83.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.01 million, indicating an 81.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.81 per share and a revenue of $19.14 million, demonstrating changes of -102.5% and +71.93%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for IonQ, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, IonQ, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

