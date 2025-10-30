Here's Why IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Fell More Than Broader Market

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) ended the recent trading session at $60.17, demonstrating a -1.54% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.58%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.14% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 7.77%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of IonQ, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.24, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $27.02 million, reflecting a 117.86% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.97 per share and a revenue of $92.67 million, signifying shifts of +37.82% and +115.14%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IonQ, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, finds itself in the top 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.