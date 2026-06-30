Here's Why Investors Should Still Go Long on South Korea ETFs

Despite the weakness in the AI trade during June and the broader technology sell-off that weighed on KOSPI, South Korea's benchmark, the country remains one of Asia's most compelling long-term growth stories. As investors continue to bet on the long-term expansion of artificial intelligence, demand for the semiconductor ecosystem underpinning AI is expected to remain robust, an area where South Korea enjoys a clear competitive advantage.

KOSPI slipped 2.61% over the past five days and has gained a modest 1.10% over the past month, reflecting the recent pullback in AI-related stocks, broader weakness across the technology sector and persistent foreign investor outflows that have weighed on the market's upward momentum.

However, the market's impressive longer-term performance, with the index up approximately 101% year to date and 176% over the past year, underscores investors' growing conviction in the long-term growth potential of AI and the semiconductor ecosystem that underpins it.

The short-term weakness does little to alter the country's long-term investment thesis. For investors who remain constructive on the long-term outlook for AI infrastructure and semiconductor demand, the pullback could provide a compelling entry point.

Further reinforcing this outlook, President Lee Jae Myung recently unveiled a $576 billion investment initiative covering semiconductors, physical AI and data centers, further strengthening its long-term growth trajectory. The bullish outlook has also been echoed by JPMorgan, with the investment bank raising its 12-month target for the KOSPI.

More on the $576 Billion Catalyst

The $576 billion investment initiative outlines an ambitious industrial strategy focused on semiconductors and AI, with the goal of strengthening South Korea's leadership in the global chip industry.

As quoted on Reuters, led by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the initiative aims to strengthen South Korea's AI and semiconductor leadership while boosting regional growth. The two companies are expected to invest approximately $518.3 billion in two new semiconductor fabrication complexes in the country's southwest region, improving infrastructure constraints.

According to industry minister Kim Jung-kwan, as quoted on the abovementioned article, South Korea intends to double its DRAM production within five years by accelerating the development of semiconductor fabrication facilities in the Seoul metropolitan area, underscoring the country's commitment to expanding AI chip manufacturing capacity.

The government's AI and semiconductor push provides a powerful long-term growth catalyst.

Exports Add Momentum to the Bull Case

South Korea's export momentum further strengthens the long-term investment outlook. June exports for the economy surged 61% year over year, marking one of the strongest annual growth rates in nearly five decades, driven by record-breaking semiconductor shipments amid a surge in global AI investment, as per a Reuters poll and quoted on Reuters.

As per Korea Customs Service, as quoted on the abovementioned Reuters article, semiconductor exports climbed an impressive 188.4% during the first 20 days of June, accounting for 41.2% of South Korea's total exports.

Rising chip prices, continued investment in South Korea's semiconductor industry and robust global AI spending are expected to support strong export growth, providing a long-term structural tailwind for the country's economy.

JPMorgan Sees More Room to Run

As quoted on Seoul Economic Daily, JPMorgan remains constructive on South Korea, arguing that the country's long-term investment case continues to strengthen despite persistent foreign outflows and elevated market volatility. The investment bank recently reiterated its "Overweight" rating on the Asian economy and raised its 12-month KOSPI target to 12,500, implying an upside of about 47.5% from current levels.

As quoted on the abovementioned article, the Wall Street giant points to the country's leadership in AI-related semiconductors and expectations of stronger corporate governance as key drivers of future gains. JPMorgan expects South Korean equities to benefit from strong earnings growth in AI hardware, improving profitability across the industrial and financial sectors, along with corporate governance reforms that could drive higher valuations. The bank also forecasts a prolonged upcycle for the memory chip market, supported by sustained AI-driven demand.

How to Position South Korea ETFs in a Portfolio

Following its impressive rally, South Korea has become increasingly difficult for investors to ignore and the country's long-term investment case remains compelling. For growth-oriented investors, South Korea ETFs provide a compelling way to gain exposure to the country's technology-driven economy.

South Korea’s investment thesis remains closely tied to the long-term growth of semiconductors and the AI infrastructure. Rather than serving as a traditional international allocation, South Korea ETFs offer investors a strategic way to diversify within the broader semiconductor and AI theme. They provide exposure to the global chip ecosystem, allowing investors to broaden their participation in the next phase of the AI-driven growth story rather than reduce it.

However, the market's heavy concentration in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix introduces a higher degree of risk and offers a highly concentrated bet on the continued expansion of AI infrastructure and global semiconductor demand.

While this concentration can amplify volatility during periods of weakness in the technology sector, it also gives investors the potential to benefit disproportionately if AI adoption and semiconductor demand continue to accelerate. For investors with a constructive long-term outlook on the AI theme, this concentration may be viewed as a positive rather than a drawback.

Accessing South Korea Through ETFs

Investors can consider iShares MSCI South Korea ETF EWY, Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF FLKR and Matthews Korea Active ETF MKOR to increase their exposure to one of Asia’s top investment opportunities.

For investors with a higher risk tolerance and a strong conviction in South Korea's growth story, leveraged ETFs offer a way to amplify exposure to the country's ongoing market rally and technology-driven economic momentum.

Leveraged ETFs carry significantly higher risks than traditional funds and are best suited for short-term tactical positioning. Investors can consider Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3X ETF KORU, which seeks the daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index.

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iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY): ETF Research Reports

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.