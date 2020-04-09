Here's Why Investors Should Steer Clear of EOG Resources (EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG is grappling with coronavirus-induced weak global energy demand. The upstream energy firm has witnessed downward earnings estimate revisions in the past 30 days from $3.72 to $1.16 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 76.7% for 2020.

The pandemic has dented worldwide energy demand, leading crude oil to continue trading in the bearish territory. The company recently announced that the unfavorable business environment will get reflected in its March quarter results.

The exploration & production company believes that the weak crude prices have mostly hurt the quarter’s final month. To add to the concern, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2020 earnings is currently pegged at 83 cents, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 30.3%.

Moreover, the ongoing turmoil in the hydrocarbon market has convinced EOG Resources to reduce capital budget for 2020 by 31%. The other energy firms which also slashed their capital budgets include Cimarex Energy Co. XEC, Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD and Eni SpA E. Along with curtailing capital budget, the upstream company has decided to curtail activities across several operating regions.

Notably, the company announced that if oil prices trade at mid-$30 per barrel for the remainder of 2020, it will be able to meet its dividend payments with net operating cash flows. However, investors should know that although the company is committed in returning capital to shareholders, the upstream firm has been paying lower dividend than the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector over the past five years.

Overall, the unfavorable upstream business scenario is likely to hurt the bottom line of EOG Resources – which carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

