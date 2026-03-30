Here's Why Investors Should Stay Neutral on PRA Group for Now

PRA Group, Inc. PRAA is strategically positioned to grow, driven by strong portfolio income and improving cash collection efficiency. Its primary business involves the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans.

PRA Group — with a market cap of $648 million — purchases, manages and collects defaulted consumer receivables from credit originators such as banks, credit unions, auto finance companies, retail merchants and other service providers. Although the stock has declined 18.3% over the past year, it has shed less value than the industry average of a 19% fall.

Courtesy of solid prospects, PRA Group currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Let’s delve deeper.

Where Do PRAA’s Estimates Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRA Group’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.35 per share, indicating a 27.7% year-over-year rise. In the past 30 days, it has witnessed one upward estimate revision against one in the opposite direction. Furthermore, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion for 2026, implying a 3% year-over-year rise. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 48.5%.

PRA Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote

PRAA’s Growth Drivers

The company has steadily scaled its portfolio purchases, which have expanded its estimated remaining collections to record levels, providing long-term revenue visibility. At the same time, operational enhancements, especially in the U.S. legal collections channel and European markets, have driven 12.8% year-over-year growth in cash collections in 2025.

The increasing contribution from higher-margin portfolio income, alongside better purchase price multiples and consistent cash over-performance, reflects improved quality and predictability. Portfolio income increased 18.2% year over year to $1 billion in 2025.

PRAA’s growth strategy focuses on operational upgrades and technology integration. The company is scaling legal and digital collections, leveraging external agencies and modernizing systems through cloud adoption and unified platforms. AI deployment across workflows and analytics is enhancing decision-making and collections, while cost optimization through offshoring and a more variable cost base is improving operating leverage.

PRA Group’s long-term strategy, described as its “PRA 3.0” phase, is built on three pillars: disciplined capital allocation, operational and technological transformation and a strong performance-driven culture. The company plans to invest $1-$1.3 billion annually in high-return opportunities while reducing leverage and maintaining balance sheet strength. It focuses on returns over volume, building a lean, AI-enabled platform and driving sustainable earnings growth with stronger shareholder value.

Key Risks

There are a few factors that can hold the stock back.

Its total debt to total capital of 78.5% is much higher than the industry’s figure of 50.9%. High borrowing costs and increased leverage are leading to higher interest expenses. Also, PRAA witnessed negative free cash flow in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. HRTG, The Allstate Corporation ALL and Piper Sandler Companies PIPR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heritage Insurance’s 2026 earnings of $4.70 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. HRTG beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 101.7%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $895.3 million, calling for 5.7% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allstate’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $26.01 per share, which has witnessed one upward revision in the past seven days, with no movement in the opposite direction. ALL beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.3%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $72.9 billion, implying 7.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Piper Sandler’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.63 per share, indicating a 4.5% year-over-year rise. PIPR beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 48%. The consensus estimate for 2026 top line is pinned at $2 billion, calling for 5.1% year-over-year growth.

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PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.