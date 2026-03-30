Here's Why Investors Should Stay Neutral on NOV Stock for Now

NOV Inc. NOV is a globally recognized provider of advanced equipment and technology serving the oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, with a legacy that spans more than 160 years. The company holds a key position in the energy value chain, delivering drilling solutions, pressure control systems and offshore wind technologies that help sustain conventional energy production while contributing to the growing adoption of renewable energy.

Over the past six months, NOV has clearly outperformed both its sub-industry and the broader energy sector. NOV’s shares delivered approximately 50% growth, edging ahead of the Oil & Gas Mechanical and Equipment sub-industry, which gained about 47.6% over the same period. More notably, NOV significantly outpaced the broader oil and energy sector, which rose a comparatively modest 34.8%. This relative strength highlights NOV’s superior momentum and investor preference within the space, reflecting stronger fundamentals and/or favorable company-specific catalysts compared with its peers and the wider sector.

6-Month Share Price Comparison



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The company recently announced plans to invest $200 million to expand its subsea flexible pipe facility in Brazil, nearly doubling capacity to meet rising demand from deepwater offshore projects. The move strengthens NOV’s long-term growth outlook by addressing supply constraints, advancing technology and reinforcing its position in the evolving energy market.

Despite its solid market position and ongoing innovation, NOV stock has shown some volatility. While the company offers meaningful growth prospects, near-term valuation could be influenced by market fluctuations and competitive pressures. This prompts a key question for investors: Is now the right time to hold NOV’s shares? A closer look at its growth drivers and potential risks can help inform that decision.

What’s Powering NOV Stock’s Performance?

Exceptional Free Cash Flow Conversion and Strong Balance Sheet NOV demonstrated outstanding financial discipline, converting more than 85% of its adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow for the second consecutive year, generating $876 million in 2025. This performance has fortified a "fortress balance sheet" with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of just 0.2x, providing immense financial flexibility for shareholder returns and strategic investments.

Energy Equipment Segment Exhibiting Strong Multi-Year Growth: The Energy Equipment segment posted its fourth consecutive year of revenue and EBITDA margin expansion, with revenue growing nearly 60% over that period. This was driven by robust demand for offshore production technologies like subsea flexible pipe and process systems, highlighting the success of NOV’s diversification away from short-cycle North American land markets.

Visible and Growing Offshore Market Opportunity: Management sees a compelling long-term offshore upcycle driven by lower breakeven costs and a need to replace declining production. This is evidenced by a significant increase in offshore rig contracting activity, with 59 floater contracts awarded from September 2025 through January 2026 compared with 33 in the same period a year prior.

Strong Offshore Production Outlook With Upcoming FPSO FIDs: The outlook for FPSO (floating production storage and offloading) projects is strengthening, with the potential for up to 10 final investment decisions (FIDs) in 2026, averaging eight per year through 2030. NOV is a leader in providing critical components for these vessels and is well-positioned to secure a significant share of this growing market.

Factors That Could Weigh on NOV Stock

Uncertainty and Delays in the Offshore Wind Market: The outlook for NOV’s offshore wind-related business has deteriorated significantly. The forecast for turbine capacity additions through 2030 is down more than 35% from the prior year, and demand for Wind Turbine Installation Vessels (WTIVs) remains soft due to cost inflation, supply-chain issues and high borrowing costs.

Decline in High-Margin Aftermarket Revenues: The aftermarket portion of the Energy Equipment segment, a historically high-margin business, saw a 12% year-over-year revenue decline in the fourth quarter of 2025. This decline, caused by reduced spending from offshore drilling contractors, negatively impacted the overall segment's profitability and sales mix.

Softness in the Energy Products and Services Segment: This segment, which is more exposed to North America land activity, experienced a 7% year-over-year revenue decline in the fourth quarter of 2025. Profitability was further pressured by lower volumes, tariffs and inflation, leading to larger-than-normal EBITDA decrementals.

Declining Activity in Key International Markets: The company's performance was negatively impacted by lower drilling activity in key international markets like Saudi Arabia and Argentina in 2025. This hurt the Energy Products and Services segment, and while a recovery is expected, it highlights vulnerability to regional policy and production changes.

Final Thoughts on NOV Stock

NOV presents a compelling mix of financial strength and long-term growth drivers, supported by exceptional free cash flow conversion, a robust balance sheet and sustained expansion in its Energy Equipment segment driven by offshore demand. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from a visible offshore upcycle, with increasing rig activity and a strong pipeline of FPSO projects enhancing future revenue visibility.

However, these positives are tempered by notable challenges, including weakening prospects in the offshore wind market, declining high-margin aftermarket revenues and softness in its Energy Products and Services segment due to lower activity and cost pressures. Additionally, reduced drilling activity in key international markets introduces further uncertainty to near-term performance.

Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.

Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider better-ranked stocks such as TechnipFMC FTI and Eni E, both of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), along with Nabors Industries NBR, which currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC is valued at $28.59 billion. It is a global energy technology company that provides subsea, surface, and offshore and onshore project solutions to the oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for complex energy developments.

Eni is valued at $93.21 billion. It is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome. Eni operates across the entire energy value chain, including oil and gas exploration, production, refining, marketing and growing renewable energy businesses worldwide.

Nabors Industries is valued at $1.31 billion. The company is a global leader in drilling rigs and associated services, focusing on both land-based and offshore drilling operations. With operations in more than 20 countries, Nabors Industries supports oil and gas exploration and production through innovative solutions and advanced technology.

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Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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