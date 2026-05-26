Here's Why Investors Should Stay Neutral on FIS Stock for Now

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS is well-poised for growth, driven by strong segment performances, digital transformation and innovations, international market presence, partnerships and solid cash flow generation abilities. Its forward P/E of 6.68X is significantly lower than the industry average of 16.32X. The company has a Value Score of A.

With a market capitalization of $22.5 billion, Fidelity National is a Jacksonville, FL-based financial technology company that provides solutions to financial institutions and businesses globally. Over the past year, shares of FIS have fallen 45.5% compared with the industry’s 23% decline.

Courtesy of solid prospects, FIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Where Do Estimates for FIS Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fidelity National’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.28 per share, indicating a 9.2% year-over-year rise. In the past seven days, it has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction. Furthermore, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $13.8 billion for 2026, implying a 29.3% year-over-year rise. FIS beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and met once, with an average surprise of 1.9%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Quote

FIS’ Growth Drivers

FIS is benefiting from rising demand for digital banking, payments modernization and AI-driven automation as financial institutions continue increasing technology investments. The company delivered strong recurring contract momentum during the quarter, with annual contract value growth accelerating across banking, capital markets, lending and digital solutions. Products such as Money Movement Hub, digital banking tools and lending platforms are gaining traction among regional and community banks, supporting a stronger long-term revenue pipeline.

FIS continues to witness solid revenue growth, thanks to the robust performances from its Banking Solutions and Capital Market Solutions segments. Adjusted revenues from Banking Solutions and Capital Market Solutions businesses increased 44% and 3% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, respectively. The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved 176 basis points year over year to 39.6%, primarily driven by acquisitions of Total Issuing Solutions business, a favorable business mix and cost savings initiatives.

AI is emerging as a key growth driver for FIS. Its partnership with Anthropic focuses on developing AI-powered banking agents for financial crimes investigations, leveraging FIS’ data, compliance expertise and regulatory infrastructure. The recently secured BankSouth contract further strengthens FIS’ push into AI-enabled banking modernization, with initial AI agent rollout expected in the second half of 2026.

The company is also expanding its digital asset and next-generation payments capabilities through initiatives such as Project Keystone and the Lyriq platform. These solutions are designed to help banks adopt tokenized deposits and digital currency capabilities in a secure and compliant way. Growing interest from banks in digital payments, stablecoin infrastructure and tokenized deposits is creating additional opportunities for FIS to strengthen its role in the evolving financial ecosystem.

Cost optimization initiatives and a disciplined capital allocation strategy are also helping the company strengthen free cash flow, with a long-term target of exceeding $3 billion by 2028. Its cash generation abilities enable it to continue elevating shareholder value through share buybacks and dividend payouts. In the first quarter of 2026, the company rewarded its shareholders with share buybacks worth $30 million and paid dividends of $232 million.

FIS’ Key Risks

There are some factors, however, that investors should keep a careful eye on.

FIS continues to face pressure from macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly within its Capital Markets segment. Volatility in lending markets and weaker debt issuance activity are weighing on loan syndication-related revenues, with softness expected to continue through 2026.

Fidelity National’s debt-laden balance sheet induces an increase in interest expenses, which can limit financial flexibility. As of March 31, 2026, long-term debt, excluding the current portion, amounted to $16.8 billion. Net interest expenses of $197 million increased 146.3% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. Its net debt-to-capital of 49.2% is well above the industry average of 24.3%.

Key Picks

Some top-ranked stocks in the business services space are Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. PRTH, Sezzle Inc. SEZL and Dave Inc. DAVE. PRTH is sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while SEZL and DAVE carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Priority Technology’s current-year earnings is pinned at $1.24 per share and has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Priority Technology beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 4.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1 billion, implying 8.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s current-year earnings is pinned at $5.09 per share and has witnessed four upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Sezzle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $592.6 million, implying 31.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s current-year earnings is pinned at $15.46 per share and has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Dave beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 45.8%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $713.7 million, implying 28.8% year-over-year growth.

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Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.