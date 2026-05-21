Here's Why Investors Should Stay Neutral on Euronet Stock for Now

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT is well poised to grow, supported by strong transaction growth in Ria Digital, an expanding global footprint, product innovations, strategic partnerships, acquisitions and infrastructure investments. In the year-to-date period, shares of EEFT have declined 10.9% compared with the industry’s 15.6% fall.

Headquartered in Leawood, KS, EEFT holds a market capitalization of $2.6 billion. The company provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, consumers and service providers. Its forward 12-month P/E ratio of 5.96X is lower than the industry average of 16.43X.

Courtesy of solid prospects, EEFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Let’s delve deeper.

Where Do Estimates for EEFT Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Euronet’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.93 per share and has remained stable over the past seven days. Furthermore, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion for 2026, indicating 7.7% year-over-year growth. It beat earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters and missed twice. EEFT carries a Value Score of A.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Quote

EEFT’s Growth Drivers

Euronet’s growth continues to be driven by the rapid expansion of its digital payments and cross-border transfer businesses. During the first quarter, the company reported strong momentum in Ria Digital, where transactions climbed 35% and new digital customer additions rose 42%. The Dandelion network also delivered robust performance, supported by growing adoption from banks and fintech clients.

In the EFT segment, Euronet benefited from higher merchant acquiring activity, the addition of nearly 2,300 merchants and increasing demand for its banking infrastructure services across Europe and Latin America. The EFT Processing segment’s revenues rose 27% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, driven by continued growth in acquiring, infrastructure sales tied to the REN platform and contributions from the CoreCard acquisition completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The epay segment experienced consistent momentum through the ongoing growth of its digital content distribution capabilities. Meanwhile, the Money Transfer segment delivered strong results, fueled by growth in consumer-to-consumer digital transactions and its Dandelion product. The segments registered year-over-year increases of 10% and 2% in revenues, respectively, in first-quarter 2026.

The company’s strategic focus remains centered on scaling its global payments infrastructure and deepening long-term recurring revenue streams. REN, its modern banking and payment processing platform, is gaining traction as more financial institutions look to outsource ATM and payment infrastructure operations. It is also expanding product capabilities through acquisitions and cross-selling opportunities, including 3D Secure solutions, merchant acquiring tools and payment security offerings. These initiatives are expected to strengthen customer relationships while broadening the company’s reach across banks, merchants and fintech partners globally.

EEFT is also investing aggressively in future-ready payment technologies and digital distribution initiatives to support long-term expansion. The company launched real-time payment services in several new markets, expanded digital payout capabilities and introduced stablecoin payment rails through its partnership with Fireblocks. At the same time, epay continued extending partnerships with global platforms such as Revolut, Apple, Roblox and Zepto to strengthen digital content distribution.

Risks for EEFT Stock

There are some factors, however, that investors should keep a careful eye on.

The company faces rising cost pressures, which, in turn, may dampen margins in the days ahead. In the first quarter of 2026, total operating expenses rose 11.8% year over year due to higher direct operating costs, and salaries and benefits expenses. Its total debt to total capital at the first quarter end was 67.6%, higher than the industry average of 46.4%. A debt-laden balance sheet induces an increase in interest expenses.

Euronet continues to face near-term pressure from tighter U.S. immigration policies, which have affected money transfer activity in key corridors such as the United States to Mexico. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and broader economic uncertainty have also created volatility in certain remittance markets. The company continues to invest in its ATM network. Yet, the rapid digitization of economies is expected to lower the demand for ATM withdrawals by tourists. This will likely hurt Euronet's EFT segment in key markets.

Key Picks

Some top-ranked stocks in the business services space are Sezzle Inc. SEZL, Dave Inc. DAVE and Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. PRTH, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s current-year earnings is pinned at $5.09 per share and has witnessed four upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Sezzle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $592.6 million, implying 31.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s current-year earnings is pinned at $15.46 per share and has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Dave beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 45.8%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $710.2 million, implying 28.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Priority Technology’s current-year earnings is pinned at $1.24 per share and has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Priority Technology beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 4.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1 billion, implying 8.5% year-over-year growth.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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