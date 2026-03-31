Here's Why Investors Should Stay Neutral on Aflac Stock for Now

Aflac Incorporated AFL is strategically positioned to grow, driven by strong product demand and high policy persistency across its key markets, stronger underwriting discipline and effective cost management.

Aflac — with a market capitalization of $55.7 billion — offers supplemental health and life insurance products in Japan and the United States. Although the stock has declined 3.8% over the past year, it has shed less value than the industry average of a 6.6% fall.

Courtesy of solid prospects, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining at the moment.

Where Do Estimates for AFL Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFL’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.32 per share. In the past 30 days, it has witnessed one upward estimate revision against one in the opposite direction. Furthermore, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $17.2 billion for 2026. AFL beat earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with an average surprise of 8.3%.

Aflac Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aflac Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aflac Incorporated Quote

AFL’s Growth Drivers

Aflac's revenues are bolstered by strong sales in its U.S. and Japan segments, driven by strategic growth investments, robust persistency rates and enhanced productivity. In Japan, robust sales were driven by the successful launch of new cancer insurance products like Miraito, alongside encouraging early traction for newer medical offerings, Anshin Palette. The company continues to benefit from a large and loyal customer base, reflected in persistency levels above 90%, which ensures a stable stream of premium income over time. Its new annualized premium sales in the Japan segment witnessed 16% year-over-year growth on a yen basis in 2025.

In the United States, steady premium growth is underpinned by disciplined underwriting and consistent policy retention, while rising healthcare out-of-pocket costs are reinforcing the relevance of Aflac’s supplemental insurance products. Aflac U.S.’ new annualized premium sales rose 3% year over year in 2025, with group voluntary products playing a key role in supporting the momentum.

Aflac has been boosting its core insurance growth by making strategic acquisitions and forming partnerships that help expand its capabilities and reach. The company is expanding through new product launches, broader distribution channels, agent recruitment and scaling newer segments like group benefits, dental and direct-to-consumer platforms. It is also leveraging AI and automation to improve efficiency, claims processing and sales productivity.

Aflac focuses on profitable growth while maintaining strong capital discipline. It aims to enhance margins, invest in innovation and return capital via dividends and buybacks while staying flexible on reinsurance and selective strategic opportunities. In 2025, Aflac repurchased 33 million shares worth $3.5 billion.

AFL’s Key Risks

There are some factors, however, that investors should keep a careful eye on.

Operating cash flow continues to trend downward, falling 17.8% in 2023, 15.1% in 2024 and 5.6% year over year in 2025. This ongoing trend could limit the company’s flexibility to pursue growth investments. Aflac’s shares trade at a forward P/E of 14.60X, above both its five-year median of 12.82X and the industry average of 11.79X. The elevated multiple suggests limited upside in the near term as investors may hesitate to extend further premium valuations amid an uneven earnings recovery.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. HRTG, The Allstate Corporation ALL and Piper Sandler Companies PIPR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heritage Insurance’s 2026 earnings of $4.70 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. HRTG beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 101.7%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $895.3 million, calling for 5.7% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allstate’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $26.01 per share, which has witnessed one upward revision in the past seven days, with no movement in the opposite direction. ALL beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 54.3%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $72.9 billion, implying 7.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Piper Sandler’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.63 per share, indicating a 4.5% year-over-year rise. PIPR beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 48%. The consensus estimate for 2026 top line is pinned at $2 billion, calling for 5.1% year-over-year growth.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.