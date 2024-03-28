Here's Why Investors Should Retain STERIS (STE) Stock for Now

STERIS plc STE Healthcare business fuels optimism for delivering a strong performance driven by the continuous recovery of healthcare procedures and the easing of supply-chain issues. The Life Sciences segment continues to reflect an improvement in volume and price. However, the increase in expenses is putting pressure on the bottom line.

In the year-to-date, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 2.8% compared with the industry’s 8.7% increase and the S&P 500’s 10.2% rise.

The renowned provider of infection prevention and other procedural products and services has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion. In the trailing four quarters, STE delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.96%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors at Play

Promising Healthcare Business: The Healthcare segment is gaining from the successful market adoption of its comprehensive offerings, including infection prevention consumables and capital equipment. In terms of the latest development, the Healthcare business’ constant-currency organic revenues increased 12% in the fiscal third quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s levels. the upside can be attributed to the increase in volume along with favorable pricing and the addition of the surgical instrumentation assets purchased from Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD).

Strong Rebound Prospects in the AST Segment: This technology-neutral contract sterilization service successfully offers a wide range of sterilization modalities through a worldwide network of over 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. In terms of the latest development, during the fiscal 2024 third quarter, revenue for the AST segment increased 6% year over year. This performance reflected 5% growth in service revenue and 42% growth in capital equipment revenue.

Earlier, management noted that MedTech inventory destocking is temporary and is not expected to continue beyond the first half of 2024. In the fiscal third quarter, the company seemingly witnessed positive signs of recovery in the MedTech demand.

Raised Guidance: The company expects fiscal 2024 revenues to increase 10%-11% (previously 9-10%). Organic revenue expectation at CER stands at 7%-8% (earlier 6%-7%). Adjusted EPS for fiscal 2024 is now expected in the range of $8.60-$8.70 (previously $8.60-$8.80).

Downsides

Macroeconomic Problems: The current macroeconomic environment across the globe has adversely affected STERIS’ financial operations. Governments and insurance companies continue to look for ways to contain the rising cost of healthcare. This might put pressure on players in the healthcare industry, with STERIS being no exception. STERIS witnessed an 18.2% year-over-year rise in selling, general and administrative expenses in Q3. Research and development expenses rose 1.6%. Overall, adjusted operating expenses increased 16.9% year over year.

Foreign Currency Risks: STERIS’ business is exposed to the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. For most operations, local currencies have been determined to be the functional currencies. With nearly 30% of the company’s revenues and 30% of the cost of revenues being generated outside the United States, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations can significantly impact its financial position, results of operations and competitive position.

Estimate Trends

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STERIS’ fiscal 2024 earnings has remained constant at $8.67.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $5.47 billion, suggesting 10.4% growth from the fiscal 2023 reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Stryker Corporation SYK, Cencora, Inc. COR and Cardinal Health CAH.

Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $3.46, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. Revenues of $5.8 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stryker has an estimated earnings growth rate of 11.5% for 2025 compared with the S&P 500’s 9.9%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.1%.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $3.28, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.7%. Revenues of $72.3 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.

COR has an earnings yield of 5.75% compared with the industry’s 1.85%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.7%.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. Revenues of $57.45 billion improved 11.6% on a year-over-year basis and also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.

CAH has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 15.3% compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%.

