Here's Why Investors Should Retain STERIS (STE) Stock for Now

STERIS plc STE has been gaining from strong segmental growth. The integration of Cantel Medical continued successfully, strengthening STERIS’ Endoscopy offerings. However, a challenging macroeconomic environment and stiff competition raise apprehension.

In the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 13.9% compared with the industry’s 2.9% plunge and the S&P 500’s 3.4% fall.

The renowned provider of infection prevention, other procedural products and services has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion. The company’s projected earnings growth rate of 11% for the next year compares with the industry’s growth projection of 13.8%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors at Play

Q4 Upside: STERIS exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 with earnings and revenue beat. Constant-currency organic revenues increased 16%, driven by volume and a 330 basis points favorable impact of price. Barring Dental, each of STERIS’s operating segments reported robust organic revenue performance. The company generated approximately $10 million of cost synergies from the integration of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter, bringing its full-year total cost synergy to more than $55 million.



Heading into fiscal 2024, the company is optimistic that many of the challenges of fiscal 2023 are abating, including procedure volumes and supply chain constraints. For fiscal 2024, total revenues are expected to grow 7-8%, with about a 100 basis points in positive foreign currency impact. Constant-currency organic revenues are expected to increase 6-7%. That includes about 200 basis points in favorable pricing. Gross margins are expected to increase modestly as some of the headwinds faced in fiscal 2023 abate.

Strong Segmental Business: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, organic revenues increased 16% year over year, led by robust sales across the company’s Healthcare and AST segments. Revenues at Healthcare rose 20% with a 31% improvement in capital equipment revenues, a 15% increase in consumable revenues and a 15% increase in service revenues. Revenues at AST improved 7% banking on increased demand from core medical device customers, despite a reduction in demand for single use bioprocessing customers.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Overall Strong Solvency Position: STERIS exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $208.4 million compared with $249 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter. Total debt at the end of fiscal Q4 was $3.02 billion compared with $3.06 billion at fiscal Q3 end. Although the quarter’s total debt exceeds the cash and cash equivalent, the company has no short-term debt on its balance sheet. This is good news for its solvency level during the time of economic downturn, when companies are facing supply disruption and staffing issues. At the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, total debt-to-capital of 33.1% stands at a moderately high level right now. This ratio was down from 33.6% in the last reported quarter.

Downsides

Tough Competition: STERIS competes for pharmaceutical, research and industrial customers against several large and small companies. The company expects to face continued competition as new infection prevention, sterile processing, contamination control, gastrointestinal and surgical support products and services enter the market.

Pricing Pressure: STERIS purchases raw materials and energy supplies from various suppliers, the availability and price of which are subject to volatility. Changes in regulatory requirements, unavailability or short supply of these products might disrupt STERIS’ AST operations, in addition to other consequences.

Estimate Trends

In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STERIS’ fiscal 2024 earnings has moved 3.4% down to $8.65.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $5.33 billion, suggesting a 7.5% growth from fiscal 2023 reported number.

