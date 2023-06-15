Here's Why Investors Should Retain SmileDirectClub (SDC) Now

SmileDirectClub, Inc SDC is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by the company’s efforts to produce innovative technology-driven solutions while maintaining disciplined cost controls. With the launch of the SmileMaker Platform in the U.S. market and the rollout of the CarePlus offering, the company’s successful investments in innovations buoy optimism. The gross margin expansion in the first quarter is encouraging.

However, operating in a tough competitive space amid continued macroeconomic headwinds is concerning.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has decreased 63.6% against the 19.7% growth of the industry and a 17.3% rise of the S&P 500 composite.

The renowned oral care company has a market capitalization of $161.4 million. SDC projects a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 20.3%, ahead of the industry’s expected growth rate of 11.6%. SmileDirectClub delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 0.81% in the trailing four quarters.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors at Play

Innovations Aid Growth: In May 2023, SmileDirectClub announced the launch of its innovative SMP in the United States, expanding its patented technology to its largest market. The technology is an industry first, upgrading current 2D remote scanning options and introducing real-time AI to capture a 3D view of teeth.

Earlier in February, SDC launched its new premium aligner treatment, CarePlus which is presently available at select Partner Network dentist locations. The company also announced the addition of a new Sensitivity-Free Whitening Kit to its innovative suite of premium, affordable oral care products.



Strategic Alliances Add Value: In terms of retail partnerships, SmileDirectClub’s oral care products are now available at more than 12,500 retail stores nationwide, including Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and Sam's Club. In the first quarter, SDC introduced sales specialists in targeted partner network practices to better educate customers about the differences between its two service offerings, CarePlus and traditional virtual care offering.

Long-Term Growth Targets: SmileDirectClub’s long-term strategy includes achieving the average revenue growth target of 20%-30% per year and adjusted EBITDA margins of 25%-30% for the next five years. This implies a long-term target on a sequential basis of 5% -7% each quarter. Per the company, this long-term revenue target reflects the efforts to capture market share while improving customer experience.

For 2023, SmileDirectClub expects total core business revenues in the range of $400-$450 million. SDC’s revenues in the first quarter of 2023 were well ahead of estimates.

Downsides

Q1 Negatives: The company posted a year-over-year decline in revenues due to persistent macroeconomic headwinds, driven by high inflation that impacted its customer base. Earnings for the quarter missed estimates. Meanwhile, the operating loss trend continued, with the company posting a narrower loss in the first quarter, than the year-ago adjusted figure.

A Tough Competitive Landscape: SmileDirectClub competes with a handful of smaller companies that collectively have a limited market share in the clear aligner industry, including Candid Co., Byte (Dentsply) and SnapCorrect. Following the introduction of the company’s collaborative and wholesale partner network, it also faces competition from more well-established competitors in the traditional orthodontic industry, which requires in-person visits, such as Align Technology, Inc.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SmileDirectClub’s 2023 loss per share has remained constant at 42 cents in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $433.9 million. This suggests a 7.8% drop from the year-ago reported number.

