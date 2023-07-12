Here's Why Investors Should Retain Rollins (ROL) Stock Now

Rollins, Inc. ROL is a key player in the Zacks Business Services sector. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings in three of the four trailing quarters and matching on one instance, with an average surprise of 5.5%.

ROL has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth.

For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Rollins’ revenues suggests growth of 12.6% year over year to $803.6 million and the same for earnings indicates a 15% increase to 23 cents per share.

ROL’s stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to, growing 21.7% in the past year compared with its industry’s 18.4% growth and 15.2% growth of the S&P composite.

Factors That Augur Well

The building maintenance servicer is experiencing favorable demand conditions due to active construction projects. Rollins has achieved consistent revenue growth through a well-balanced approach to both organic and inorganic expansion. The company's organic growth is driven by high technician and customer retention rates, supported by enhanced benefits.

Rollins has been active on the acquisition front. The company’s strategic acquisitions have played a significant role in expanding its global brand recognition, geographical presence and revenue generation. Notably, the company completed 31 acquisitions in 2022, 39 in 2021, 31 in 2020 and 30 in 2019.

The company’s efforts to reward shareholders are praiseworthy. The company paid dividends of $211.6 million, $208.7 million and $160.5 million in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively, signifying its commitment to return value to shareholders.

A Major Concern

Rollins is experiencing increased costs due to acquisitions and IT-related expenses, coupled with legal issues arising from lawsuits, claims, or arbitrations related to its services, which are expected to negatively impact its financial performance.

